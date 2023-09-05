A hometown reader in Ohio Published 12:41 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

You don’t know me, but I was born and raised in Luverne, and I still receive my “hometown” paper way up here in Cincinnati, Ohio.

I enjoyed reading your Luverne Journal Opinion article from the Aug. 10 edition “Schools Remain Heart of Small – Town Communities”. I support one of the local high schools here in the Cincinnati area and people ask me all the time why I continue to attend the various sporting events, plays, and other functions of the school since I don’t have any kids in the school system any longer.

I tell them exactly what your opinion article stated, that when you are born and raised in a small town you support the schools, churches, and town functions. Your opinion article described what I have been saying for several years to folks here.

Great job. I have corresponded with one of your writers, Haley Mitchell Godwin in the past concerning some of her articles that I have enjoyed reading. She is a terrific young lady and a great reporter.

Y’all keep you the great work y’all do with all of the local papers.

Thanks,

Alton Kersker