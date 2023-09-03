Fort Deposit celebrates new ‘Life’ store grand opening Published 11:45 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

Life Beauty Supply and Life Changing Thrift Store in Fort Deposit is officially open for business. Members of the community gathered for an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug.25 to commemorate the grand opening and to support Chief Executive Officer LaShunda Brown, offering well wishes for Fort Deposit’s newest storefront.

The store will operate as a non-profit organization, with all revenue being donated to Living Christ Ministry, where Brown is a pastor. Life Beauty Supply will donate 100% of their net profit to Living Christ Ministries as well.

Brown said that she chose to open these businesses as a way to bring her ministry to Fort Deposit residents while also doing her part to aid in the revitalization of the town.

“I wanted to set an atmosphere for the Fort Deposit area,” Brown said. “A lot of businesses have closed down and left the area, so I wanted to create this life changing experience in Fort Deposit so that people know there is still life here.”

In addition to her role as CEO and pastor, Brown also works as the Executive Director of Life Changing Mission Outreach and will be opening another new business in Fort Deposit in the coming weeks – Life Restaurant.

Brown’s assistant, Secouya Robertson, anticipates that the addition of these new businesses will have a positive economic impact in the Fort Deposit area.

“I am excited about the vision that is being brought forth,” Robertson said. “It is going to contribute to expansion and growth within the community, which is the ultimate goal.”

Life Beauty Supply and Life Changing Thrift Stores are located at 950 Old Fort Road East and will operate between the hours of 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.





