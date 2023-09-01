Lowndes Academy Class of ‘80 holds 43rd reunion Published 4:04 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

1 of 1

The Lowndes Academy Class of 1980 held its 43rd Class Reunion in Letohatchee at the home of Randy and LaChele Bozeman on Aug. 26. The class of 1980 also saw many graduates from the 1978 and 1979 class participate in the festivities. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Judi Favor, Mitzi Segers, Sonya Abner, Tracey Mendelsohn, Sharon Azar, Barbara Haigler (back middle row, left to right) Randy Bozeman, Pat McPherson, Wheeler Chance (class of 1979), Phillip Eagerton (Class of 1979), Rob Haigler, Keith McCurdy (back row, left to right) Bobby Brooks, Craig Nichols, Donnie Conway, Don Graham, Preston Gothard and Robby Nichols (class of 1978).