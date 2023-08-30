Hayneville High Class of ‘73 celebrates golden anniversary Published 4:07 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

On August 3 -6, 20 members of the class of 1973 of the former Hayneville High School (HHS) celebrated 50 years, their golden anniversary, of life after graduation. The “Reconnecting and Reminiscing” gathering began in Montgomery on Thursday evening with a meal at the home of classmate Dolly Gilliam Thomas and her spouse Alonza.

The night was filled with lots of food, conversation, hugs and laughter. Friday night’s celebration began in Embassy 1 ballroom at the Embassy Suites Hotel. Over 80 people made reservations for the “Evening of Elegance”.

The room was filled with beautiful ball gowns, dinner jackets, tuxedos and suits. The program included a memorial moment for the seven deceased classmates from the Class of 1973.

There were also reflections from the past which honored the five students who initially integrated Hayneville High school: Sheila Nelson Carnes, Annetta Kelly Lawrence, William White, Curtis McGill (posthumously), and Arthalise Hulett (posthumously).

Carnes and William White were both present and gave brief comments about their encounters at HHS. Additionally, they were honored with a proclamation and an award thanking them for their trailblazing spirit and for smoothing the path for other graduates of Hayneville High School.

The program ended with the recognition of faculty who introduced the members of the class of 1973 and provided them with a golden anniversary keepsake. The remainder of the evening was festive, with lots of dancing and fun. Music was provided by DJ Rick Hendricks.

Saturday mid-morning the class visited the grounds of the formerly Hayneville High School and released balloons in memory of their deceased classmates. Saturday night the class traveled to Prattville, where they were dinner guests at the home of classmate Wallace Groomster. It was a wonderful evening of conversation, laughter and delicious food.

Sunday found the class member attending church at First Christian, Montgomery and having a farewell lunch at Firebirds at EastChase. Many thanks to the reunion committee for their time and hard work which resulted in an amazing reunion weekend.