Mitchell graduates UAB with honors Published 10:49 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Sarah N. Mitchell has graduated with honors from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Mitchell received her Bachelor of Science degree in immunology, with Magna Cum Laude honors, and graduated in the top 10% of her class.

Since graduation, Smith said her goal is to give back to the community through scientific research and to help identify and control infectious diseases.

District 9 Matrons and Patrons Council Order of Eastern Star awarded Mitchell its Education Scholarship to assist with the cost of books, tuition and fees. She is the daughter of member Shirley Burke-Mitchell and James Mitchell, Jr. and the granddaughter of late Worthy Matron Jessie D. Burke and Masonic Brother Joe N. Burke, Jr. Mitchell’s mother is a member fo Rose Beauty Chapter 176 Order of Eastern Star in White Hall.

The order awards the scholarship annually to a high school student based upon academic achievement and community involvement and service.