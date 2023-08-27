Getting to know Barry Mohun Published 7:00 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

1 of 3

Barry Mohun, the headmaster and head coach of the boys varsity basketball team at Lowndes Academy, strives to make a difference in his student’s lives.

“It’s been a joy to be at Lowndes Academy,” Mohun said. “Having the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives is huge for me, and I believe it’s one of the reasons that the good Lord put me here as it has been especially rewarding.”

Mohun, a Montgomery native, attended Belhaven University where he played baseball and basketball and received his undergraduate degree in physical education and history. He received his master’s degree in education from the University of Louisiana Monroe, before returning home to coach and teach at Prattville High School.

Email newsletter signup

From there, Mohun was the athletic director and boys basketball coach at Shelton State Community College before coaching at Walton High School in the panhandle of Florida. Eventually he was offered the position at Lowndes Academy and has been the headmaster for six years now.

In his free time Mohan said he enjoys playing golf and spending time with his wife Susan, his children April, Amanda and Austin, and his two grandchildren Dalton and Thomas. He also enjoys traveling and is hoping to take a family trip next summer to England.

Shane Moye, the football and baseball coach at Lowndes Academy, said Mohun really cares for his students and community.

“Barry is an outstanding basketball coach and gets the best out of his players,” Moye said. “As a principal he trusts his faculty to do their Jobs and he cares about the community and the students as well as keeping the tradition of Lowndes Academy and its family atmosphere alive.”