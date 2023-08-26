Lowndes County Football Inaugural Media Day

Published 10:48 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

By Lanell Downs Smith

A partnership between The Lowndes Signal and Lowndes County Public School Athletics cooperated to host an inaugural Lowndes County Football Media Day on Aug. 17. Head football coaches, athletic directors, school administrators came together with media reporters with the Signal and WSFA at the Lowndes County Board of Education office, to talk about the football programs at The Calhoun School, Lowndes Academy, and Central High School in Hayneville and to highlight the talents of a few key players from each team. Video footage of the entire event is available on the Lowndes County Athletics Facebook page. Clips highlighting each school will be available on our website, www.lowndessignal.com with upcoming “Meet the Team” articles featuring the school. Check out the first installment of the series “Meet the Central High School Lions.”

