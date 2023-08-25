Lowndes County schools receive $150K grant Published 2:48 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

On Aug. 1, Senator Robert Stewart, Jr. awarded a $150,000 grant to Lowndes County Public Schools, which will be used to provide upgrades to the athletic programs at two schools in the county.

Stewart said the funding comes from a community service grant which was given to Alabama legislators for distribution among schools within their respective districts. According to Stewart, Lowndes County Public Schools were chosen as recipients due to the great need he has observed there.

“I know there was a need for new weight room equipment and new uniforms among other things,” Stewart said. “Athletics brings our community together, so it’s key to be able to do that with good quality.”

The Calhoun School will receive $75,000 of the grant funding and the remaining $75,000 will be allocated to Central High School in Hayneville.

“We are very grateful that they thought enough of us to give us this grant. Most small districts don’t ever have enough money for their athletic programs so this means a lot to us.”

Stewart recognizes the role the grant money will play in aiding student athletes at these schools, and said he knows it will be money well spent.

“Our student athletes are ambassadors of our community, and they deserve the best,” Stewart said. “They deserve nice things, and this grant will make a huge difference for them.”

Lowndes County Athletic Director Nickles Rankins said Lowndes County is very thankful to have been chosen as the recipient of the grant. He is hopeful about the possibilities the grant funding will open up for Lowndes County Public Schools.

“My motto is that together we can make a difference,” Rankins said. “With him [Sen. Stewart] contributing such a wonderful donation toward our programs in Lowndes County, it just shows me that together we truly can make a difference in these children’s lives both athletically and academically. This grant means that we will be able to provide these student athletes with opportunities they may not have had before. We are really grateful for Sen. Stewart and him choosing us to receive the grant.”





