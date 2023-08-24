Hale voted photo contest winner Published 8:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

A’Ziyah Hale was voted the winner of The Lowndes Signal’s inaugural 1st Day of School Photo Content. She is a fifth-grade student at Fort Deposit Elementary School, and was nominated by her mother Tywanda Wright who said she is a straight-A student loved by her classmates and teachers. A’Ziya received 130 votes to emerge the winner.

A’Mari Purifoy placed second in The Lowndes Signal’s inaugural 1st Day of School Photo Contest, receiving 91 votes. He is 4-years-old and attends Central Head Start in Hayneville. Johntarance McCray, a kindergarten student at Fort Deposit Elementary, came in third place, receiving 82 votes.

Congratulations A’Ziyah and to all contest participants. We enjoyed helping you kick off a fantastic new school year!