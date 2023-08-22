White Hall library reimagining school readiness Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Submitted by E.J. Williams

Library Director

The White Hall Public Library (WHPL) has been selected to participate in the Reimagining School Readiness Partnership Project (RSRP). The Alabama Public Library Service has now partnered with the Alabama Department of Human Resources and Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. The driving force behind this project is to help families prepare children ages 0-8 years old for success in school and life.

The RSRP places a strong emphasis on the following key aspects of early childhood development such as quality adult-child interaction, social skills, math and science learning, stress, and growth mindset.

Parents or guardians interested in their child participating in this project, should call the White Hall Public Library (334) 874-7323 for more information and leave their name and phone number to schedule an appointment.

