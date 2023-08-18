Lowndes Academy shuts out Macon East Published 10:52 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Lowndes Academy defeated Macon East Montgomery Academy Friday night in a 41-0 shutout win. Placing points on the scoreboard with the first turnover, the Rebels took the lead on their initial possession and never looked back again.

Three forced turnovers in the first quarter gave Lowndes Academy an overwhelming early lead. Then, a 97-yard punt return by No. 21, Scott Stinson sealed the deal, advancing the Rebels past the point of no return ahead of the Knights.

According to Lowndes head coach Shane Moye, defense wins championships and the Rebels took their first steps toward a third state championship title Friday night.

“[Defense] was outstanding, creating three turnovers,” Moye said.

Macon East head coach and headmaster Glynn Lott said the Knights need to work on not giving up too early in the game.

“We gave up real early,” Lott said. “I felt like our kids put their heads down and felt like they were done.”

The Rebels offense took advantage of the edge defense purchased, doing their part for the win as well, Moye explained.

“We scored two touchdowns on special teams,” Moye said. “We scored on our first three or four offensive drives. It was a complete team effort, no doubt.”

Kasen Dismukes, No. 22, scored the first Rebels touchdown, followed by another from Bradyn Stokes, before Stinson’s punt return pushed Lowndes Academy to a 21-0 lead.

At the first quarter’s end, Lowndes was ahead 28-0.

After trading interceptions. Lowndes Academy continued ahead. A big pass completion by No. 3 Clayton Hussey led the quarterback to call his own number and the Rebels scored another touchdown.

“Offense, defense, both teams were outstanding,” Moye said. “We played really hard tonight.”

A blocked punt by Lowndes put the Rebels in the endzone again for their sixth touchdown of the evening just before the first half. The Knights rallied enough to keep Lowndes from scoring again, but not enough to put their own points on the board.

“We played a little better in the second half,” Lott said. “We’ve got a long way to go. We have a bunch of young kids, and we have three who are not playing tonight because they have COVID.”

Hussey recorded his third interception of the night in the third quarter and the game ended in a 41-0 Lowndes victory.

“[Lowndes] played well up front and we didn’t,” Lott said. “We were a little intimidated. I had one returning, my center. The others were trying to feel it out and figure it out on the run, I guess.”

Last season the Rebels fell to Macon East, 19-14, one of only two losses for Lowndes Academy, making Friday night’s victory even sweeter for Lowndes this year.

But according to Moye, the Rebels are not taking anything for granted as they look toward the second game of the season.

“We can always improve on everything,” Moye said. “We’ve got to make sure we get in a little better shape. It’s going to be hot for the next couple of weeks. We’ve got to be able to keep the kids fresh so they will be able to handle it.”

The Rebels travel for their next game to meet Coosa Valley Academy in Harpersville on Sept. 1.