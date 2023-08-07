Registration opens for Pumpkin Run and Lots’O’Fun Published 6:47 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

The ASF Foundation has opened registration for its third-annual Pumpkin Run and Lots’O’Fun event scheduled for Oct. 14. Offering something for runners at all skill levels, even the armchair athletes, the event will feature a 5K Run/Walk and a Fun Run set in the historic Old Cloverdale area of Montgomery, along with a Virtual 5K for those looking to participate from the comfort of their home.

The foundation, parent of the Alabama State Games, uses sports to encourage and emphasize academic success, healthy living, and community leadership development. Each registrant for the day’s events is eligible to win one of two $500 scholarships and those who register before Sept. 15 receive an event t-shirt and a second chance at winning a scholarship.

“Events like these are opportunities to introduce the community to the ASF Foundation and the Alabama State Games,” said Ron Creen, founder and president of the foundation.

The Alabama State Games is the largest multi-sport event in Alabama and features 25 Olympic-style sports. More than 3,000 Alabamians of all ages and abilities compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals each year.

Founded in 1982 at the request of the U.S. Olympic Committee, the foundation hosts the annual games and serves as a statewide mentor organization for teaching youth the importance of academics, athletics, healthy lifestyles, and good citizenship. In June, the foundation hosted the 40th Alabama State Games.

Griffin Pritchard, ASF Foundation media relations manager said other programs include the Student Ambassadors Program, an effort geared toward career-minded high school students, and the Scholarship Initiative, which has awarded over $360,000 academic scholarships.

A partnership with State Farm, Children’s of Alabama, the Alabama Beverage Control Board (ABC), the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), and the LUTZIE 43 Foundation hosts one-day summits focused around the importance of safe driving and making good driving decisions.

Honoring Our Heroes is a program which highlights the sacrifices made by others to keep communities free and safe.

Registration is open now at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Montgomery/PumpkinRunandLotsOFun. Virtual registration costs $10 plus a $1.60 signup fee.

The cost and deadlines for 5K registration are:

$30 now through Aug. 18

$35 Aug. 19 through Oct. 12

$40 Oct. 13 until race time Oct. 14

Fun Run registration costs and deadlines are:

$20 now through Aug. 18

$25 Aug. 19 through Oct. 12

$30 Oct. 13 until race time Oct. 14

For both scholarship drawings, runners must be present to win. For more information, visit alagames.com or asffoundation.org.