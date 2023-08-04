Choo Choo’s Burgers & BBQ Food Truck Published 6:00 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Choo Choo’s Burgers & BBQ has made a name for itself as one of the best lunch places in Lowndes County. Located at the Midstate Stockyards off the Letohatchee exit, the family owned and run restaurant also has a food truck that makes its way to surrounding counties and offers service upon request.

The food truck’s menu varies depending on the location and crowd being served, explained co-owner Heather Herring.

“If we’re going to downtown Troy I gear the food towards college students with items like the brisket philly,” Herring said. “At church events we have a lot of children so the menu will include hotdogs, nachos, chicken fingers and fries. For the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association we have more things like brisket, barbecue, hamburger steaks, potato salad, coleslaw or baked beans.”

Herring said what makes Choo Choo’s so special is that everything is made fresh that day, and the produce for the burgers is fresh from local farmers. To keep the high quality of the food served, Herring explained it takes longer to make than perhaps some may expect for a food truck, but that it is worth it.

“We’ve set out a couple of chairs for customers to sit down while they wait on their food,” Herring said. “Everything we do is fresh and never frozen, so we can’t just hand out plates as soon as customers arrive. For one of our burgers, it’s going to take seven to eight minutes to cook. For a hamburger steak it will take 10-12 minutes, and the fries take four to five minutes to cook. If you’re in a hurry, we recommend that you get either a barbecue or a brisket sandwich.”

Currently Choo Choo’s food truck schedule is every other Wednesday at the Alabama Cattlemen’s in downtown Montgomery, and every alternating Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday it will be parked at South Ripley Street and Washington Avenue in downtown. The food truck will come to locations upon request with a low fee that covers the setup and gas, call 334-301-9469 to inquire.

Choo Choo the pit-master, is proud of what the food truck and restaurant has to offer.

“Remember, it’s always fresh and never frozen, so come and see us,” he said.