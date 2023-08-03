Community events create opportunities to support schools, families Published 4:56 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

August is fast approaching and brings with it the season when school staff, faculty, and families prepare for a return to the classroom. And, while communities anticipate the return of school sports and activities, back to school events represent the perfect opportunity for communities to support local schools and families.

Around the tri-county area, many school systems, towns, organizations, and churches host events aimed at fostering connections, providing necessary school supplies, and creating opportunities to serve schools and local families.

The Butler County Ministerial Association will host its 15th annual Back to School Bash at the Hank Williams Park in Georgiana on June 28. Organizers plan the event, which includes inspirational speakers, as a ministry to pray for, encourage, and share God’s love with students and families.

And, in Lowndes County, the Town of White Hall prepares for a June 29 Back 2 School Bash where guests can receive school supplies, enjoy food and entertainment, and gain education and wastewater disposal solutions. According the White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel, the event is a good time to connect families with much-needed resources.

The Alabama-Crenshaw Baptist Association of churches is also planning a back to school event, one with a slightly different objective. The association’s Prayer Walk, slated for August 6, brings church members together across denominational lines to pray for each of the county’s four schools. Organizers enlist local church leaders and members to gather at schools after church, to walk the grounds and halls, and to pray for teachers, administrators, and students.

These events are a few of the many ways community members can support their local schools. Even families without school-aged children can join the effort to be part of a student’s academic success.

To learn more about how to help launch the upcoming school year, contact a local school or ministry.