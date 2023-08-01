Local graduates enroll at Troy Published 4:42 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

During the summer months, when many students and their families take a break from school and studies, graduates and their chosen universities prepare for the beginning of freshman year in college. Troy University hosts a series of summer orientation sessions, known as IMPACT, to equip incoming freshmen and their parents with the tools they need for a successful start of their college career.

The university held nine IMPACT sessions between June 12 and July 21. During the sessions, students slept in dorms, ate at Trojan Dining Hall, visited academic departments, and enrolled in their first freshman classes, all while experiencing their initial taste of college life. Students from Butler, Lowndes, and Crenshaw counties attended IMPACT this summer and enrolled as Troy freshmen.

Lowndes County students who attended IMPACT and enrolled at Troy include:

Jameson Speece of Hayneville

Butler County students who attended IMPACT and enrolled at Troy include:

Joshua Clements of Greenville;

Taylor Hovis of Greenville;

Reagan McLain of Greenville;

Christian Parker of Butler;

Josef Seale of Greenville;

Ja’Naya Shepherd of Greenville; and

Annsley Wallace of Greenville.

Crenshaw County students who attended IMPACT and enrolled at Troy include:

Sydney Best of Luverne

Sommer Cornelius of Luverne

Christian Garmon of Luverne

Keeshaun Glanton of Luverne

Sophie Kelly of Luverne

Coleman Owens of Luverne

Asia Peoples of Luverne

Blake Williams of Luverne

Troy is an historic, public university with more than 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni around the world. Students choose Troy for its reasonable costs, outstanding faculty, quality academic programs, wide array of student organizations and sports, and flexible online and in-class course options.

At the university’s Troy campus, students experience a traditional college environment. Adult students make up the center of Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Montgomery, Phenix City, online, and international locations.