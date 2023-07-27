Selma men arrested in connection with Lowndes County thefts Published 2:56 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

1 of 2

By James Jones

The Selma Times-Journal

Two Selma men were charged with receiving stolen property earlier this week.

Email newsletter signup

Markese Shelton, 39, and Emmett Dukes, 29, two Selma residents, were arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. Both are released and free on bond.

The Dallas County (DCSO) and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Offices worked together in the theft ring.

According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum, information about equipment stolen came out of Mississippi and led DCSO investigators to the 1100 block of Utah Street in the Selmont community.

Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West said some of the stolen items were reportedly taken out of Lowndes County. Granthum’s office notified the LCSO, who participated in the investigation and helped to recover the stolen property.

“We are glad the investigation evolved the way it did,” West said. “They notified us, and we were able to verify that some of the equipment was in fact ours. My guys conducted interviews with the [accused] who denied everything.”

When Law enforcement arrived on the scene, officers found countless items of stolen property. They discovered some things stolen from Selma, and others out of Lowndes County. A vehicle arrived on the scene and tried to flee but was eventually caught by the DCSO. He said the equipment is worth over $10,000.

Granthum said they got a call from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

“We did not know the ring was this big,” Granthum said. “We’re in the process of going through some cell phones.”

Once deputies looked inside the vehicle, they discovered stolen property.

Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West said some of the stolen items were reportedly taken out of Lowndes County. Granthum’s office notified the LCSO, who participated in the investigation and helped to recover the stolen property.

“We are glad the investigation evolved the way it did,” West said. “They notified us, and we were able to verify that some of the equipment was in fact ours. My guys conducted interviews with the [accused] who denied everything.”

The incident remains under investigation by the DCSO, which could lead to more arrests in the near future.