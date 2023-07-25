Murphy promoted to U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

1 of 1

Hayneville native Tawanda N. Murphy was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on June 1.

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Murphy is a 1992 graduate of Calhoun High School where she was involved in many extra-curricular activities including student government and sports. She furthered her education and earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and graduated from Auburn University Montgomery.

Murphy is a prior enlisted personnel and received a direct commission through the Army Reserve in 2006. She reported to U. S. Southern Command in May 2021 and currently serves as the Intelligence Joint Reserve Affairs and Management Officer.

Email newsletter signup

LTC Murphy’s numerous assignments include: Human Resources Management/Operations Officer, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Evaluations, Selections, and Promotions Division, Ft. Knox, Kentucky; Senior Human Resources Officer (G-1), 84th Training Command, Ft. Knox; Commanding General Executive Officer, Army Reserve Sustainment Command, Birmingham; Deputy Secretary of the Joint Staff (CJTF), Army Central, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait; General Officer Liaison, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Division, Ft. Knox; Mortuary/Casualty Case Manager, U.S. Army Human Resources, Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Division, Ft. Knox; Operations Officer, 97th Training Brigade (ILE), Ft. Sheridan, Illinois; Battalion S-1, 2nd Battalion, 356th Regiment (Logistical Support), Ft. Carson, Colorado; Military Personnel Officer, Garrison, Ft. Hunter Liggett, California; Battalion S-1, Reserve Training Center-West, Ft. Hunter Liggett, California; and Executive Officer, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 485th Regiment (BCT/IN OSUT), Ft. Benning, Georgia.

LTC Murphy completed two operational deployments as a Paralegal NCOIC, 926th Engineer Brigade, Mosul, Iraq (Operation Iraqi Freedom) and the Deputy Secretary of the Joint Staff, Army Central, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait (Combined Joint Task Force).

She earned numerous awards and decorations including the Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Army Achievement Medal, and others.

LTC Murphy is the daughter of Mary Edwards of Hayneville and married to E’Daniel Means.