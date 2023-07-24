Lowndes Schools host Back to School Rally Published 3:33 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

Families and schools are preparing to return to the classroom this fall and to start the 2023-2024 year off on the right foot, Lowndes County Public Schools will host its annual Back to School Rally. The event, scheduled for August 5 from 9 – 11 a.m., will take place at the Russell Baseball Field.

Lowndes County Public Schools Federal Programs Secretary Johnae McGhee said the event is a fun time that students and faculty look forward to each year.

“We are very excited to kick off the school year with a great start,” McGhee said. “We invite vendors to come out and set up informative tables for the children. This year we have a “Cool Treat” theme. We pass out school supplies, have giveaways, and book bags to the children for the upcoming school year.”

The event features ice cream and sodas to help families keep cool. Local entertainers are also on hand to create a festive atmosphere.

“We’ve had inflatables for the children,” McGhee said. “Normally we also have a motorcycle show.”

Vendors and stakeholders are invited to attend and set up a booth at the event, so that they can connect with students and families. According to McGhee, many groups use the opportunity to give back to the community by donating funds to sponsor the event or giving away school supplies or other needed items.

Some groups which have attended in recent years include Alabama State University, the Montgomery Mental Health Authority, the Family Sunshine Center, the Children’s Policy Council, Southeast Alabama Gas District, and local churches.

District Judge and CPC Chairman Adrian Johnson said the Back to School Rally is one of the council’s big events every year.

“We have about 100 backpacks from CPC,” Johnson said. “Our lawyers make donations and we stuff all the backpacks to give away. We have participated every year and it is something we look forward to, having an opportunity to go out and help support the school system and the students.”

In addition, faculty and staff from all schools attend the event.

“We have someone there from every school in the district,” McGhee said. “They set up a table or booth and have signs for their schools. They’ll be passing out items as well and parents can go around and talk with someone from each school. The superintendent is also in attendance as well.”

Vendor setup begins at 8 a.m. Organizations planning to attend should complete a vendor form, which can be picked up at the school office or requested by email. The school system will print signs for the organization’s table.

Russell Baseball Field is located at 403 Highway 97 South in Hayneville. To register as a vendor or to gain information about the event, contact event coordinator Darryl Washington at (334) 548-2131 or dwashington@lowndesboe.org.