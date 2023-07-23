Davison signs second Boston Celtics contract Published 3:22 pm Sunday, July 23, 2023



The Boston Celtics announced July 9 the team had signed J.D. Davison to a second two-way contract. The Calhoun School graduate who was originally selected as the Celtics 53rd overall draft pick as guard in 2022, will take the court in the same role for the 2023-24 season.

According to The Calhoun School basketball coach Ervin Starr, Davison, 6-3/195, has always been an athlete who worked hard to achieve his goals, and was a leader among his peers throughout his high school career.

“Anyone who knows his family knows how much hard work J.D. put in positioning himself to play in the NBA (National Basketball Association),” Starr said. “He worked extremely hard, both athletically and academically, to put himself in that position.”

“Kids looked up to him even when he was in high school,” Starr said. “It’s hard not to look up and respect someone who works as hard as he did. He has always been leading by example and I think that’s the best thing he did for the kids in our community. He was always a good example with athletics, socially, and in the classroom.”

Davison graduated from Calhoun in 2021 and played point guard one year for the University of Alabama before committing to the Celtics in 2022. The NBA reports he appeared in 12 games during his rookie season, averaging 1.6 points per game (PPG), 0.8 rebounds per game, and 0.9 assists per game (APG), with an all-around contribution to the game (PIE) of 6.9

Lowndes County Public Schools Athletic Director Nickles Rankins coached Davison in basketball at Lowndes Middle School and recalled the former Eagle as an “all around good kid.”

“He was a standout kid with a hard work ethic,” Rankins said. “He was one of those kids who if you ask him to do something, he was going to do it. He was just an all around good kid.”

The 20-year-old played 44 games in Portland with the Maine Celtics, helping the team to its first G League postseason appearance in six years. During his time with Maine, Davison averaged 13.2 PPG, 4.5 APG and 7.7 APG.

Rankins said Davison continues to be a role model for Lowndes County student athletes, boys and girls, who aspire to be the “next J.D. Davison.”

“[His success] gives our kids someone to look at,” Rankins said. “I hear kids say, ‘I’m going to be the next J.D. Davison.’ Even the girls are saying it now, ‘I’m going to be the girl version of J.D. Davison.’ It gives kids the opportunity to have somebody to look up to and we are very proud of him.

According to Starr, The Calhoun School averages around 200 students. In a school that size, he explained, graduates like Davison encourage coaching staff right along with student athletes.

“It motivates me,” Starr said. “Him being from a small place, averaging around 200 students, its phenomenal for him to make it to the heights he has so far. And, to continue to do better, is a blessing for him and his family.”

Starr said he couldn’t be more proud of Davison, for his example and his success.

“When you are known for working hard and doing the right things, you get that support, not just through your family, but the community as well,” Starr said. “We couldn’t be more proud of J.D. We want him to continue playing the sport that he loves and benefit himself, his family and the community because he really motivates so many kids here.”