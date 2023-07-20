Tax free weekend starts July 21 Published 12:12 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

For the past 18 years, the third Friday in July has marked Alabama’s Back to School sales tax holiday weekend. This year the tax free holiday weekend will begin at 12:01 a.m. on July 21, and end at midnight the following Sunday.

As parents, teachers, and students prepare to head back to school, local retailers are gearing up for an influx of shoppers. They are required to participate, according to the Back-to-school holiday rule 810-6-3-.65, and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax exempt during the designated weekend.

Lowndes County Interim Superintendent Samita Jeter said she hopes that parents will take advantage of the tax free weekend, whether shopping locally or online.

“We know that budgets are lower than normal at this time for some households, and this a great opportunity to purchase much needed items at a lower rate,” Jeter said. “Parents will be able to search the school’s social media pages for supply lists, as well as our website at www.lowndesboe.org.”

Frank Miles, Communications and Public Relations Manager with the Alabama State Department of Revenue, encourages shoppers to visit their website at www.revenue.alabama.gov, for a list of eligible and non eligible items, that will be free of state and local tax.

Fort Deposit Elementary School teacher Krista Jones Hill said she is hopeful about getting some new electronics for her classroom this year.

“With the tax free weekend upon us, we should be able to get some good deals on electronic devices,” Hill said. “My classroom is in need of both desktop and laptop computers. These instructional aids are imperative for teaching in today’s climate.”

While parents are responsible for uniforms, the Lowndes County community, along wth agencies from surrounding areas, will join together for a Back-to-school Rally on August 5, from 9-11 a.m. at Russell Ballfield, giving away backpacks and school supplies.

“We invite everyone out to join us,” Jeter said.”

Crenshaw County Courthouse administrator Dawn Rayborn said the county commission passed a resolution on March 27, to participate in the tax free holiday weekend.

“We hope to have a successful weekend of shopping here in Luverne,” Rayborn said. “We don’t have the big retail chains here in our town, but I’m sure shoppers can find some good deals at Plum Crazy Boutique and Lasting Impressions Fashion and Gift Boutique,” she said.

Crenshaw County Schools Superintendent’s Secretary Windy Taylor said school starts back for Crenshaw County on August 8, and noted that Crenshaw County doesn’t require uniforms.

“Each school has posted their supply lists on their individual facebook pages,” she said.

At Roses Express Discount Store Manager in Luverne Samantha Kelley, said the store will be ready for the weekend of tax free shopping.

“Roses is one of the larger retail stores we have in this area, besides Dollar General and Family Dollar, so I’m sure we will be busy,” Kelley said.

Greenville’s city council passed resolution 2017-19 on June 12, 2017, to participate in the tax free weekend each year thereafter.

W.O. Parmer teacher Erica Presley said tax free weekend is a time that many look forward to, especially since things are so expensive these days.

“We’re all trying to find ways to save money,” Presley said. “During tax free weekend, I plan to buy school uniforms for my son, and a few more supplies for my classroom.”

Greenville High School history teacher Tina Guy said she will shop for all the basics for her classroom during the holiday weekend. She said as her son starts his college career at Alabama State University this year, school shopping will be a little different.

“I don’t have to buy uniforms this year, but it’s good to know that diapers are on the list of eligible items,” she said. “I can normally get everything I need for my students at Wal-Mart. We always need pencils, pens, paper, and cleaning supplies.”

Butler County school’s supply lists are now available at www.butlerco.k12.al.us.

