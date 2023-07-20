Ruby Jones-Thomas retires as circuit clerk. Published 8:00 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

Lowndes County Circuit Clerk Ruby Jones-Thomas is retiring after a 32 year career. She was honored with a certificate for her dedicated work, presented by Rich Hobson, administrative director of the Alabama Court System on July 17 at the Lowndes County Courthouse. The full courtroom echoed with applause as Jones-Thomas’s colleagues, friends, and supporters expressed their admiration.

“I have worked for Ruby for 27 years, and she has truly been the best boss,” said office clerk Camekia Surles-Miles. “She is so special, a very hard worker, and fair. I hate to see her leave, and I will miss her so much.”

Jones-Thomas served in the Alabama National Guard from 1987 to 1995. She was deployed to Saudi Arabia in 1991 as a supply specialist for Operation Desert Storm/Shield where she became a Gulf War Veteran.

The veteran said the Lowndes County Circuit Clerk’s office is not where she expected to find herself two weeks after returning from deployment.

“It has been such an honor and privilege to serve in this position,” Jones-Thomas said. “I appreciate the support from all the residents and hope I have exceeded their expectations. We have become a totally automated office and I have had great success. I have been an honest person with integrity and my prerogative has always been to treat everyone with kindness and fairness.”

Jones-Thomas attended Alabama A & M University, Auburn University in Montgomery, and Troy University in Montgomery where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. She and husband, James Thomas, plan to enjoy retirement by traveling to places such as Hawaii. Afterward, Jones-Thomas said perhaps she will return to school for her masters in business management.

“I want to congratulate “Miss” Ruby on her retirement,” said Circuit Judge Cleve Poole. “She has served the citizens of Lowndes County for a long time and has run the office of Circuit Clerk smoothly and efficiently. The Circuit Clerk is responsible for keeping up with all the papers filed in Circuit and District Court, and “Miss” Ruby and her staff have done a wonderful job keeping up with all the filings and have been invaluable in helping me as I’ve had the honor to serve as Circuit Judge.”

Jones-Thomas was first appointed as Circuit Clerk by Judge Ed McFerrin.

“He put a lot of faith and trust in me and I want to thank him,” Jones-Thomas said. “I made it one of my missions to make him proud. It means a lot that he came to the certificate ceremony.”

Jones-Thomas and McFerrin worked together for close to 15 years.

“She is top notch,” McFerrin said. “I think the world of her and truly hope she will enjoy her life in retirement.”

Jones-Thomas said she looks forward to this next chapter in her life, and feels complete with the work she is leaving behind.

“She’s been the best Circuit Clerk the county could have had,” said County Administrator Jackie Thomas. “It’s going to be hard to replace her.”