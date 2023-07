Butler and Lowndes DYW compete Saturday Published 2:42 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

1 of 1

Distinguished Young Women of Lowndes and Butler counties will participate in the Distinguished Young Women Program on July 22 at 3 p.m. in The Ritz Theatre in Downtown Greenville. The event is an opportunity for young women to display their talent and leadership skills and to earn scholarships to support their education goals.