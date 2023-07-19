Car tag renewal in Lowndes County Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The Lowndes County Tax Assessor’s Office no longer mails out car tag renewal notices, and has not for a couple of years. The decision came as a cost saving measure, because the office no longer has the funds and resources to continue mailing physical notices.

According to Chief Clerk Rhuhaminia Hayes in the Tax Assessor Office, there are multiple ways residents can renew a car tag, and gain access to information about when car tag renewal is due.

One renewal avenue exists online at www.renewyourtag.com. Residents can choose Lowndes County And are then prompted to input information and the renewal code.

Vehicle owners who do not have a code can request the website will send one via email or phone. The vehicle must first be registered with the Lowndes County Tax Assessor’s Office before online payments can be made.

Vehicle owners registering for the first time, must visit the office located in the courthouse at 1 South Washington Street in Hayneville, between 8 a.m. and- 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to register in person. The new car tag registration sticker will be mailed to the recipient upon payment.

Car tag renewal payments can also be mailed in. Call the Tax Assessor Office at 334-548-2271 or 334-548-2588 to receive the amount due for the renewal and mail in a check or money order with the car tag number written in the memo section of the check to P.O. Box 186, Hayneville, AL 36040. The office will mail back the new car tag registration sticker.

Renewal payments can also be made in person with a check or money order at the Tax Assessor Office at the courthouse in Hayneville.

Each registered car has a specific renewal month depending on the first letter of the last name associated with the car. Renewals are due as follows: January for letters A and D, February for letter B, March for letters C and E, April for letters F, G and N, May for letters H and O, June for letters M and I, July for letters P and L, August for letters J, K and R, September for letters Q, S and T, October for letters U, V, W, X, Y and Z, and November for commercial truck tags starting with tag numbers X1 through X9, national guard tags, trailer tags starting with TR, and leased vehicles. December does not have any personal vehicle renewal tags.

Registered vehicle owners have the whole month for tag renewal payments to be made before a $15 late fee is added per vehicle. If the last day of a month falls on a Saturday or Sunday, then the penalty will not go into effect until the following business day.

For any questions on car tag renewal amounts or due dates call the Lowndes County Tax Assessor Office at 334-548-2271 or 334-548-2588.