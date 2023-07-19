BOE recognizes JROTC accomplishment Published 11:35 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

On July 10, the Lowndes County Board of Education met to discuss preparations for the start of the new school year. The Central High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) were recognized at the meeting for their feat at the JROTC Leadership Academic Bowl (JLAB) in Washington D.C..

“The team placed 15th out of 40 schools nationally that were invited,” said Bruce Reeves, Master Sergeant retired and Senior Army Instructor. “It is the first time in the school’s history that the JROTC made it to the national competition.”

The four day event was an all-expenses-paid trip and took place June 18-22. The JROTC team met certain criteria beforehand to qualify for the competition through a written exam of signs, technicality, engineering, and mathematics. To pass the first level they needed a score of 60% or higher, and to pass the second level they needed a score of 80% or higher to be invited to the national competition.

“It was an honor to work with the young ladies and to see their drive to compete,” Reeves said. “I’m very proud. All of these ladies will be successes after high school. They all have plans already for their lives after high school, and that is an accomplishment in itself. JROTC can be a stepping stone for students to accomplish their goals and dreams.”

Reeves expressed his gratitude to his wife, Bridget Reeves, for chaperoning, to Central High School’s Principal Archie Curtis for allowing the team to compete, to Interim Superintendent Samita Jeter for acknowledging the team’s accomplishment, and to God for creating this experience.

“I am ecstatic that our young ladies went to Washington, D.C. and placed,” Jeter said. “It is important that we encourage our young people to put their minds and talents to work to compete with their peers.”

The JROTC’s next big program will be a 9/11 reenactment on Sept. 11, at 9 a.m., in Central High School’s gym and is open to the public. To honor men and women who lost their lives, the JROTC will perform a skit in front of a large flat screen T.V. to create a realistic effect.

Mims Hackett, chairperson for the Mt. Moriah #2 Missionary Baptist Church, also spoke at the meeting, inviting the community to attend a program and hear speaker and survivor of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, Sarah Collins Rudolph, share her story.

Tickets for the event are $20 per person and proceeds will go towards building a life center for the impoverished area of Lowndes County the church serves. The program will be held August 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the Mt. Moriah #2 Missionary Baptist Church at 117 Bracey Hill Drive in Mosses. For any questions or donations call Hackett at 862-368-8339.

Other discussions at the board of education meeting included:

Darryl Washington, director of curriculum and instruction, gave a powerpoint presentation of the projected school performance data for all Lowndes County public schools (LCPS);

The school system is having a Professional Development Day on August 1, at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center. Registration is from 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m., and the program starts promptly at 8 a.m.. Lunch is provided;

Lowndes County public schools are having an annual back to school rally at Russell Baseball Field, August 5, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. The rally will include giveaways, partner information, school supplies, book bags, and cool treats.To make a donation or request a booth for an organization, contact Darryl Washington at 334-548-2131 or email dwashington@lowndesboo.org;

Lowndes County public schools are hiring multiple positions in all schools, such as teachers, school secretaries, bus drivers, custodians, and maintenance. There will be open interviews on Tuesdays from 2 – 4 p.m., and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information contact Dr. Kimberly Pruitt at 334-548-2131; and

The LCPS school year begins August 1 for staff and August 7 for all students.

“We are excited to welcome students and staff to another promising year of learning,” Jeter said.

The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.