White Hall Library hosts summer programs Published 2:52 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

Submitted by Ethel J. Williams

White Hall Public Library Director

The White Hall Public Library began its 2023 summer program on June 1, conducting activities through July 6. Two special presentations were held for the students enrolled in the Reading Camp at Jackson-Steele Elementary School and this year’s summer theme was titled, “All Together Now – Kindness, Friendship, Unity.

The planned June 14 was canceled because of inclement weather and school closure. The June 21, presenter was Mr. Christian Wysmulek, Education Curator for Alabama Department of Archives and History. Wysmulek’s presentation dealt with “A Community Called Alabama,” describing how everyone is part of a community, whether it is at school or in a neighborhood, town, or state.

Alabama is made up of many communities where people live and work together.

The book, “Circle All Around Us” by Brad Montague, was read to students who engaged in questions and answer time afterwards. The students also created arts and crafts projects to take home.

Teachers received gift bags with information about Alabama’s Archives and History Department.

The library also gave students booklets, “The Togetherness Times” newspaper, and information related to the program’s theme.

Students and adults were encouraged to make use of the library’s resources – free WI-FI internet, computer searches, Homework Alabama, checking out books for information and pleasure reading. All students were given treats, gifts bags, and books donated by DEMCO and

after the presentations, the library staff returned to the main library to continue its regular operation.