Two local men denied parole Published 2:35 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023

Two Butler County men, Lucky Baugh and Nicholas Kadeem Moorer, were denied parole in hearings held by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on June 28.

The board denied parole for Baugh, 41, a black male who has served one year and five months of a 15-year sentence from March 2022 on Butler County charges of third-degree burglary. Baugh, who previously served time for 2018 convictions of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property, had also served time for a 2012 Lowndes County conviction on charges of third-degree burglary and a 2012 Butler County conviction for receiving stolen property in the second degree.

Baugh is currently housed in the Red Eagle Work Center

According to the board’s meeting minutes, no one appeared before the board to support or oppose Baugh’s parole petition. The board voted to deny parole and set Baugh’s next hearing date for June 2025.

Moorer, 29, is a black male currently housed at the Bibb County Correctional Facility. He is serving a 10-year Butler County conviction from May 2022 for possession of a pistol after a violent conviction.

Moorer’s current sentence stems from parole violation after his release from incarceration for a 2017 Lowndes County conviction on charges of third-degree burglary. Alabama Department of Corrections records indicate Moorer must meet a minimum release date of November 24, 2024, before consideration for parole.

No parties appeared before the board to petition for or against Moorer’s release. The board voted to deny parole with no reset date.

The board held 31 parole hearings on June 28. One request was granted and 30 others, including those submitted by Baugh and Moorer were denied.

The board also heard 14 pardon petitions, granting eight and denying six. Minutes from the hearings may be viewed at www.paroles.alabama.gov/hearings/hearing-minutes/.

To view inmate records, visit the Alabama Department of Corrections inmate database at www.doc.state.al.us/InmateSearch.