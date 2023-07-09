Tri county coverage receives APA honors Published 2:26 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023

1 of 1

Each year, the Alabama Press Association (APA) conducts contests to judge editorial, advertising, and magazine content submitted by Alabama publications. This year, Greenville Newspapers, Inc., which publishes The Greenville Advocate, The Lowndes Signal, and The Luverne Journal entered multiple categories for each publication and received awards for many entries related to community news in the tri county coverage area.

Dozens of Alabama newspapers competed with hundreds of entries judged by members of the North Carolina Press Association. Awards were presented at the 2023 APA Summer Convention banquet in June and Greenville Newspapers staff were proud to receive awards for coverage of local community stories.

Articles and advertising published in The Lowndes Signal received the following awards:

Third Place: Best Special Section – Newsprint for “AISA Class A State Championship” by Staff

Third Place: Best Public Service for “ALDOT Intersection Creates Problems for Lowndes County Residents” by Staff

Third Place: Best Newspaper Website for www.lowndessignal.com

Third Place: Best Single Ad ½ page and under, color for “Black Belt Unincorporated Wastewater Program” by Staff

Second Place: Best Original/Creative Idea for “Lowndes Academy” by Staff

Email newsletter signup

Articles and advertising published in The Greenville Advocate received the following awards:

Second Place: Best Use of Photographs/Editorial Content – by Staff

Second Place: Best Niche Publication – Newsprint or Glossy for “There’s No Place Like Home” by Staff

Second Place: Best Regularly Scheduled Special Section – Newsprint or Glossy for “The Playbook” by Staff

First Place: Best One Time Special Section – Newsprint or Glossy for “Butler County Medical Resource Guide” by Staff

Third Place: Best Advertising Campaign for “GracePoint” by Staff

Third Place: Best Niche Publication floor “Greenville Magazine” by Staff

First Place: Best of Humor for “Camellia Collision Center” by Staff

Articles and advertising published in The Luverne Journal received the following awards:

Second Place: Best Layout and Design – by Staff

First Place: Best Feature Photo for “Mutton Bustin’ at the Rodeo” by Christy Johnson

First Place: Best Producation and Printing

Second Place: Most Improved Editorial Content

Third Place: Best Single Ad ½ page and under, black and white for “Barns and Bins” by staff

First Place: Best Advertising Campaign for “Crenshaw Community Hospital” by Staff

Second Place: Best Advertising Campaign for “Need Braces?” by Staff

First Place: Best Original/Creative Idea for “Snaps with Santa” by Staff

Third Place: Best Signature Page for “Flying Squadron” by Staff

Thank you for allowing us to write your stories. We are proud to serve our communities and grateful for the opportunity to highlight your community news with award-winning coverage.