Lowndesboro parade celebrates Independence Day
Published 7:46 am Friday, July 7, 2023
1 of 11
District Judge Adrian Johnson and his family participate in the annual Lowndesboro 4th of July Parade. Pictured are (left to right) Adrian, Harper, and Mandy Johnson. Photo by David Lovell
Residents and county officials gather for the annual Lowndesboro 4th of July Parade and Program. Pictured are (left to right) Chris West, Chance Lovell, and Dennis Blair. Photo by David Lovell
Lowndesboro residents sport red, white, and blue to celebrate America’s 247th birthday. Pictured are (left to right) Angelique Pugh, Joe Pugh, and Samantha Casey. Photo by David Lovell
Lowndes Academy Principal Barry Mohun checks on participants as the Lowndesboro parade gets set to begin. Photo by David Lovell
Wayne Taylor anticipates the start of the annual Lowndesboro 4th of July Parade. Photo by David Lovell
The McNamee and Clarke family gather to celebrate with friends and neighbors. Pictured are (left to right) Shirley McNamee, Reggie McNamee, Mary Beth Clarke, Justin Clark, Maralee Clarke. Photo by David Lovell
The Harrell Family wins the best overall award in the parade float competition. Photo by David Lovell
Lowndes County residents decorate personal ATVs to celebrate America’s birthday in the Lowndesboro 4th of July Parade. Pictured are (left to right) John David Scott, and Chad Gill. Photo by David Lovell
Lowndes Academy summer campers from the school’s Camp 45 program pass out candy to the crowd. Photo by David Lovell
Connie Blair waves to the crowd as the parade moves north on Broad Street. Photo by David Lovell
Joe Ward addresses the crowd as those who have given service to the United States Military were honored. Photo by David Lovell
Citizens of Lowndesboro gathered early Tuesday morning, celebrating Independence Day with a parade which began on South Broad Street in Lowndesboro and culminated in a patriotic program at Ruby S. Moore Park. The annual parade is a tradition in the community, where residents decorate floats and personal vehicles to show their love for America