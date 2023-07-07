Lowndesboro parade celebrates Independence Day Published 7:46 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Citizens of Lowndesboro gathered early Tuesday morning, celebrating Independence Day with a parade which began on South Broad Street in Lowndesboro and culminated in a patriotic program at Ruby S. Moore Park. The annual parade is a tradition in the community, where residents decorate floats and personal vehicles to show their love for America