Samita Jeter – Ready to serve Lowndes schools Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

1 of 3

Samita Jeter stepped in this week as Lowndes County Public Schools Interim Superintendent, filling the position vacated as Superintendent Jason Burroughs retires after 27 years in the school system. Taking on this new role excites Jeter and she said she welcomes the challenge. Jeter will focus on preparing for the new school year and setting the kids up for academic achievement over these next 2-3 months while she holds this position.

“Ms. Jeter is very innovative and has a lot of great ideas that she will implement in the schools,” said Burroughs. “She will bring a lot of energy, expertise and a new level of excitement to the students.”

Jeter is from Montgomery and graduated from Sidney Lanier High School. She received her bachelors and masters in early childhood development, and her Certificate for Administration and Supervision from Alabama State University.

Email newsletter signup

Jeter and Burroughs attended the same certification class together at Alabama State University.

Jeter followed in her father’s footsteps and became a teacher in Lowndes County. She taught at Central Elementary School and Fort Deposit Elementary, and was the assistant principal at Lowndes Middle School and the principal at Jackson Steele Elementary. She has been the Director of Head Start preschool for 14 years.

“To start I want to make sure the school facilities are safe, clean, and that the staff are knowledgeable in the district’s expectation of student academic achievement,” said Jeter. “There’s work to be done, I’m an out-of-the-box thinker and will be working to make things better. At the end of the day, we are to be servants, and we have to make sure we’re doing what is best for the children.”

Jeter wants to encourage the parents to be more engaged with the students and the schools.

“The parents have to show the children they’re interested in their education,” said Jeter. She knows if they work together they will have success.

Jeter is grateful to the school board members, Mr. Burroughs, and the Head Start community for their trust in her to run this district.

“Mr. Burroughs was an awesome leader, and a good and faithful servant,” Jeter said.

“I want the Lowndes County children, parents, and community to know that we all have work to do, but we can only do it together,” she added. “I will let the Lord guide me, and every decision is going to be made with the children’s best interest at heart. I will do my best, and then some.”