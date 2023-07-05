From Superintendent to National Guard – Jason Burroughs begins new chapter. Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Lowndes County Public Schools Superintendent Jason Burroughs will retire at the end of June after 27 years in the educational system. The veteran educator is closing this chapter of his life, but said he is also starting a new one with the Alabama Air National Guard.

Burroughs is a Grovehill native and attended Jeff Davis High School in Montgomery. He received his bachelors and masters degrees in science in elementary education and his Administration Certification from Alabama State University. Burroughs received his Educational Specialist Certification from Auburn University in Montgomery.

Burrough’s 27 years in the educational system began at Russell Elementary School in Hayneville where he taught for five years. He was then principal of Fort Deposit Elementary School for three years, the education specialist of Lowndes County Schools for two years, the assistant superintendent for Lowndes County for 12 years, and superintendent for Lowndes County Public Schools for the last five years.

“When I was at Alabama State my fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, hosted a tutoring program,” said Burroughs. “I was undecided in my major, but after spending time with the kids from the program and seeing their excitement, I felt very fulfilled and knew that I wanted to be a teacher.”

Burrough said It has been an honor to serve the Lowndes County schools and children. Some of the accomplishments Burroughs achieved during his time as superintendent include: The Lowndes County Schools removal from the Alabama Department of Education’s “failing schools list”, instating the Modern Manufacturing Program for career tech students, establishing a Lowndes County Jobs for Alabama Graduates (JAG) program, Certification programs for medical lobotomy, EKG, and medical assistant training, creating a new middle school football team and a female volleyball team. Burroughs said there is an increase in participants in each program and he’s confident they will continue after he retires.

He leaves the Lowndes County schools system in good hands with upcoming Interim Superintendent Ms.Samita Jeter.

“I know there will be even more programs to come in the near future for the Lowndes County Schools,” expressed Burroughs. “Ms. Jeters is very innovative and has a lot of great ideas that she will implement. She will bring a lot of energy, expertise and a new level of excitement to the schools.”

Jeter said she and Burroughs attended college together at Alabama State and that he has truly been her friend.

“He is an awesome leader, and a good and faithful servant,” said Jeter. “Mr. Burroughs should retire with his head held high knowing he did a wonderful job as superintendent.”

For the last 31 years, Burroughs has served in the Alabama Air National Guard meeting for drill two weeks a year. He is now transitioning to an active duty position and will be serving the guard full time.

When he is not working with the National Guard, Burroughs plans to spend time with his family, and enjoy fishing and hunting more.

Upon retirement, Burroughs plans to step back and let the new school administration pave their own path, but in the future he looks forward to returning for visits and will always be available as a mentor for the new superintendent.

“Lowndes County Schools has been a home away from home,” said Burroughs. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time spent here, and I hope that I was able to reach the children and make an impact on their lives. I want to thank the community for their support these many years. I have truly been blessed.”