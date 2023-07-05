Fatal crash claims life of former officer Published 6:37 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

1 of 1

Early Wednesday afternoon, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a former Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy, Jimmy B. Harris, 56. Harris, a White Hall man, was fatally injured in the crash which occurred at approximately 1:22 p.m.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 80 near the 108-mile marker, nearly three miles east of White Hall. According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett, public affairs coordinator for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 2004 Cadillac DeVille Harris was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and a guardrail before overturning.

“Harris was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and pronounced deceased at the scene,” Burkett said.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph responded to the crash.

“The crash was inside the White Hall police jurisdiction,” Rudolph explained, “But it was not within the city limits.”

Rudolph noted Harris had served as a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy and was well remembered by Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West.

“He was an exceptional deputy,” West said.

Nothing further is available as ALEA Highway Patrol Division Troopers investigate the crash. This article will be updated as information becomes available.