Bates House of Turkey in Montgomery going strong Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Bates House of Turkey has been serving the Lowndes and Butler County communities for 100 years and counting. The family farm in Lowndes County began operating in 1923. The Greenville restaurant first opened its doors in 1970, and has been a staple in the community ever since.

In May 2023, the family expanded the business, opening its second location in the Westminster Shopping Center, located at the Carter Hill Road and Zelda Road intersection.

“We have been super busy,” said Michelle Sloan. Sloan is the daughter of the owner, Becky Sloan who is credited for some of the great recipes. “We’ve had a good response from the community so far,” she said.

The new store front location has become a popular place for lunch in the Montgomery area.

“We still offer all of our classics that we are known for, such as our turkey and dressing,” Sloan said. “But when you’re on the go, this is the place to stop in for lunch. We have a variety of sandwiches, salads, desserts, and even a kid’s menu. We also have take home freezer soups and casseroles. Gift cards will be available soon.”

Montgomery resident and first time customer LaTarsha Hare, stopped in for a turkey club sandwich on her lunch break Friday.

“It’s so good,” she said. “A friend of mine told me about this new place, and I had to give them a try. I will be back.”

Owner Becky Sloan could be found in the kitchen, assisting staff and preparing food. According to Becky, “A lot of residents remember when we were here in Montgomery from 1977-1995, and they are glad to have us back in town.”

She said family recipes are what makes Bates so special.

Becky noted, “We raise free range turkeys.”

Bates is known for providing the ceremonial turkey each year for the governor to pardon at Thanksgiving.

“In the words of my father, ‘Eat turkey, feel perky,’”Michelle said.

Hours of operation for the Westminster location are from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.