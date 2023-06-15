Tyler man dies in storm-related crash Published 8:37 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

A Tyler man, Jay D. Morgan, 57, succumbed to fatal injuries sustained in a late Wednesday afternoon crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Lowndes County Road 9 when the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage he was driving encountered a 1996 Nissan Maxima, colliding head-on with the vehicle driven by Tyler resident, Bryant L. Lawrence, 52.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy Burkett, a fallen tree in the road may have contributed to the crash.

“There was a tree in the roadway when the crash occurred,” Burkett said. “Morgan was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The crash occurred approximately 11 miles west of the Mosses community near Double Church Road.

Weather reports indicate the crash occurred during the earlier strikes of a storm surge which ravaged central and south Alabama, leaving roadways blocked and thousands of Alabamians without power.

By Thursday morning, officials urged citizens in impacted areas to stay off the roadways until power lines and debris had been cleared.

“If you are an employee of Lowndes County, please stay at home this morning until power is restored at the county buildings and debris and power lines are cleared from the roadways,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West. “We will push out information to all employees and the general public as developments occur.”

Thunderstorms are predicted to continue through Thursday evening. Officials urge motorists to use caution on wet roadways throughout the day and to avoid crossing or attempting to pass debris in areas of low visibility.