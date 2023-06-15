Rice returns to roots as reporter for Greenville Newspaper Published 5:30 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Courtney Rice will make her journalistic debut on Monday, joining the Greenville Newspapers, Inc. as its newest general assignment reporter.. The Greenville native moved back to her hometown this past September from Austin, Texas where she had lived since the beginning of 2020 and said she is thrilled to return to the peace of the Greenville community.

“I can’t live in a city for too long, regardless of what it all seems to offer,” Rice said. “During my travels I’ve lived between New York City and the jungles of Costa Rica, and for the first time I was truly yearning to come home. I wanted to be in the peace of Greenville, and be able to see my family everyday.”

Rice’s mother, Sonya Rice, owns the downtown dance and yoga studio Sonya’s Dance & Fitness. Courtney has helped and taught as a dance teacher and choreographer at the studio since she was a child, coming back even in her college years to help during the studio’s end of the year productions. Rice has solo dances herself and hopes to start an adult dance class this fall.

When asked how she transitioned from choreographer to journalist, Rice said , ”I have always enjoyed writing. Like with dancing or painting, it is another way to creatively express myself”.

Greenville Newspapers Managing Editor Lanell Smith said Rice’s connection to the community and her passion for sharing local stories bring a much-needed element to all three newspapers published from the Greenville office.

“Courtney’s energy and passion will enhance our ability to share the stories of our communities and area residents,” Smith said. “Her willingness to contribute wherever needed is a tremendous addition to our team.”

Rice said she wrote often in college at Florida State University, and shares that in the years since she’s used writing as a kind of self therapy.

The artist said she is excited to have the opportunity to share other’s stories and be more involved in the community. She desires to spotlight the multitude of inspiring, unique, and interesting people we have here in Butler and Lowndes counties.

“There are so many wonderful people and stories going on right here in our small towns. They deserve to be highlighted and supported,” Rice said, “I believe in the potential surrounding us, and sometimes people just need a little bit of encouragement and support to be able to share their God given gifts, ideas, and dreams. The communities need these gifts.”

Rice hopes she can do her part and continue to support communities in the way they have always supported her. She said she is grateful for the new journey God has laid before her, and wants the Butler, Crenshaw, and Lowndes community to know she is here for them.