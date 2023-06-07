Pioneer trustee elected to chair PowerSouth board Published 12:54 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

PowerSouth Energy Cooperative’s Board of Trustees have elected Tom Duncan of Greenville as Chairman. The utility announced his appointment on May 19 during its annual meeting.

Duncas has served Pioneer Electric as District 4 Trustee for 17 years and represented Pioneer on the PowerSouth Board of Trustees for 15 years.

“During Tom’s tenure on PowerSouth’s Board, he has played an integral role in decisions that affect millions of electric consumers in Alabama and Florida. Having him represent Pioneer Electric members in that capacity – and now as Chairman – is a benefit to the entire cooperative community,” said Terry Moseley, Pioneer Electric Executive Vice President and General Manager

The PowerSouth chairman is a Greenville High School graduate. He is a member of the Butler County Farmers Federation, the Alabama Farmers Federation, and the Poultry and Egg Association. He and his wife Julia are also members of Antioch Baptist Church, and he is a Trustee of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Duncan completed comprehensive training with the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), including the Director Gold Program, to prepare to serve Pioneer Electric members. He also earned his Credentialed Cooperative Director certification and Board Leadership certification.

He enjoys hunting in his spare time. The couple have two children, Tom and Dan.

“It’s an honor and privilege to serve as Chairman of PowerSouth’s Board and represent the members of Pioneer Electric,” Duncan said. “Our partnership with PowerSouth is crucial to ensuring a reliable and affordable power supply for our members, now and in the future.”

As a generation and transmission cooperative, PowerSouth serves the wholesale energy needs of 17 electric cooperatives and four municipal electric systems in Alabama and northwest Florida. Member cooperatives supply electric services to homes, businesses, and industries in 39 Alabama counties and 10 counties in Florida.