Head Starts recaps end-of-year highlights

Published 4:46 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Lanell Downs Smith

Lowndes County Head Start students and their families experienced a wealth of educational opportunities during the 2022-2023 program year. Highlights of the year include parent/child activities, holiday celebrations, learning opportunities and more. To learn more about Lowndes County Head Start, visit www.lowndesboe.org. 

