Head Starts recaps end-of-year highlights

Mr. JaMicheal McCall conducted an informative training on "Emergency Preparedness" to the parents of Fort Deposit Head Start on March 13 during Parents Night Out, sharing helpful tips for preparing for severe weather. Pictured are (first row, left to right) Mason Moss, Jurnee Hunter, Cassadee Davison, Preston Davison, Ja’Mari McMeans, Ava
Scott, Meagan Fountain, Ashanti Smith, Travis Mendenhall Jr., and Darnell Mendenhall; and (second row, left to right) Matthew Hunter, Morgan Fountain,Jasmine Moss, Danielle McMeans, Stephanie Scott, Stacey Grant Smith, Ty’Kieria Smith, Augusta Mendenhall, Travis Mendenhall Sr., Xochitl Fonseca, and JaMicheal McCall.
Central Head Start hosts a Christmas activity in December 2022. Pictured are (sitting, left to right) Mariyonna Yelder, Aubree McPherson, Audrey Adams, and Makalya Middleton; and (standing, left to right) Ta’Nieja Prince, Bella Ligon, JaCari Fuller, and Laila McGuire.
Jermichael McCall (right) enjoys Donuts With Dad with his son Xzayvier McCall (left) on November 29, 2022.
Jackson-Steele Head Start celebrates Dr. Seuss’s birthday March 2-6. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Talayshia Blount. Amori Raven Timmons, Genesis Thompson, and Zh’miria Rudolph; and (back row, left to right) Drake Perryman, Autumn Jackson, Wynter Jackson, Tristn Blount Wright, Kylie Mitchell, Lillian McCall, Brooklyn Thomas, and Azara Brown.
Every October, Head Start observes Head Start Awareness. On Elected Official Day District Judge Adrian Johnson visits with students at Jackson-Steele Head Start.
Central Head Start hosts Muffins with Mom on March 9. Pictured are (left to right) Shaneisha Hill and Lalia McGuire.
Jackson Steele Head Start hosts Muffins with Mom on March 9. Pictured are (left to right) Natasha McCall and Lillian McCall.
Fort Deposit Head Start celebrates Senior Citizens Day in September 2022 pictured are (left to right) Geneva Carter, Aaliyah Phifer, Kailia Matthews, Preston Davison, Darnell Mendenhall, Lazaro Fonseca, and Zhavia Hill.
Central Head Start hosts Skating with Dad on January 28. Pictured are (left to right) Terrence Prince, Crystal Mason, and Ta’Nieja Prince.
Jackson-Steele Head Start hosts Valentine’s Day activities in February 2023. Pictured are (left to right) Sandreah Stringer-Parent, Alanna Stringer, and Tyler Stringer.