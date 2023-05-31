Roadway clear after crash blocks one lane I-65 Published 10:04 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

1 of 2

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night that all lanes of Interstate 65 were clear after a single vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused a lane closure early in the evening.

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, a commercial vehicle crashed, blocking the inside, southbound lane of I-65 near mile marker 144 in Lowndes County.

“The vehicle left the roadway, which was what led to the crash,” said ALEA Sergeant Jeremy Burkett.

Fort Deposit Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) and the Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Rodney Rudolph reported to the scene where they found two occupants of the vehicle, with one still trapped inside.

“It was an Industrial [Drilling] and Sawing truck,” Rudolph said. “There were two [people] inside. We transported one to Baptist South.”

According to Rudolph, volunteers with Fort Deposit VFD extracted the victim from the truck. The injured occupant was unresponsive when he was transported to the hospital.

Responders worked for several hours to clear the accident scene. By 9:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened, Burkett said.

ALEA Troopers are currently investigating the incident and will continue to monitor the situation.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.