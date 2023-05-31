BREAKING NEWS: Single vehicle crash blocks one lane I-65 Published 7:32 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported Wednesday night that a single vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused a lane closure on Interstate 65.

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, the vehicle crashed, blocking the inside, southbound lane of I-65 near mile marker 144 in Lowndes County.

“The vehicle left the roadway, which was what led to the crash,” said ALEA Sergeant Jeremy Burkett.

Fort Deposit Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) and the Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Rodney Rudolph reported to the scene where they found two occupants of the vehicle, with one still trapped inside.

“It was an Industrial [Drilling] and Sawing truck,” Rudolph said. “There were two [people] inside. We transported one to Baptist South.”

According to Rudolph, one occupant was trapped in the truck. Volunteers with Fort Deposit VFD extracted the victim from the truck. The injured occupant was unresponsive when he was transported to the hospital.

Responders are still working to clear the accident scene. ALEA Troopers are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.