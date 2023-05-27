Greenville Lions Club present “Honor the Fallen Heroes” Published 4:27 pm Saturday, May 27, 2023

By: Tiffany Albritton-Hickman

The Greenville Lions Club will host its 20th annual Memorial Day event May 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenville High School Auditorium. Lion’s President April Sherling said the event is held each year to honor military men and women who have already died and to also celebrate those who continue serving their country. “Not to be confused with Veterans day, we want to remember those we have lost, but also celebrate those who have and continue to serve our country, so all service members are invited to attend,” Sherling said. This year’s theme is “Honor the Fallen Heroes.” The Gospel Chimes will be in attendance again this year, entertaining guests, starting at 9:30 a.m. The Greenville High School band will render special tributes to honor those soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. This year’s guest speaker, Chief Master Sergeant James “Jamey” Zorn, will be introduced by long time Lion’s member, Hubert Little. Zorn is originally from Samson and is recognized for over 30 years of military service in the Army National Guard. Zorn has been deployed seven times to hostile territories over the course of his career and supported operations that included Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Freedom Sentinel, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. He has been married to wife, Mary Bertha, for 25 years and the couple have six children. Greenville High School’s JROTC will be leading the Posting of Colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Walk of Honor, including all veterans in attendance. Sherling said attending the event inspired her to join the Lions Club and become part of the effort to honor soldiers and veterans. “After attending this event many years ago, I knew I wanted to be a part of this organization,” Sherling said. “There are so many families impacted by soldiers and veterans in our community, from the Korean War, World War II and Desert Storm. There should be more acts of patriotism on display more often.” According to Sherling, there is more that communities can do to honor military personnel. “We could do more, we can start new traditions, with something as simple as placing flowers on their graves,” Sherling said. Guests will enjoy fellowship, and a prepared lunch from sponsors, Jim McGowin, Real Pit BBQ, and Priester’s Pecans. The public is invited to attend.