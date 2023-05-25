ALEA reminds motorists “Put Safety First, Prevent the Worst” Published 4:41 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

1 of 1

This Memorial Day weekend, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) launches its “Summer of Safety Campaign,” sharing various safety tips for roadway and boating safety for the next 101 days of summer and ending on Labor Day Weekend.

Around the three major summer holidays – Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day – ALEA Troopers experience increased traffic on Alabama’s highways and waterways. The safety campaign, focused around these holidays, aims to help motorists remain safe.

“Summer is a wonderful time to plan family vacations, travel and enjoy the waterways,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “Unfortunately, it can also be filled with hazards and has proven to be one of the most dangerous times of the year. Each year, we develop safety campaigns and participate in high-visibility enforcement details to educate the public and enforce the state’s laws to make it safer for all citizens and visitors. Safety is our top priority, and this holiday weekend will be no different as we are proud to participate and conduct a variety of initiatives, details and safety events in the days leading up to Memorial Day to reduce crashes on both the highways and waterways in order to save lives.”

During the Memorial Day travel period – from 12:01 a.m. Friday until Midnight on Monday, all available Troopers within ALEA’s Highway and Marine Patrols will patrol roadways and waterways in conjunction with the Highway Patrol’s “Click it or Ticket” campaign which runs from May 22 to June 4.

The special holiday patrol detail, funded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) reminds drivers to buckle up to save lives and prevent seat belt violation fines.

Colonel Jon Archer, ALEA’s director of Public Safety urges motorists to observe traffic laws during the busy holiday season.

“Please understand we will not tolerate driving or operating a boat while impaired,” Archer said. “We want everyone to have a fun and enjoyable holiday weekend as we begin the summer season, but if you choose to consume alcohol, please do so responsibly.”

ALEA’s Marine Patrol launched National Safe Boating Week prior to the May 29 holiday and the division’s Northern District offered courtesy vessel inspections while urging boaters to check equipment and the proper fit of life jackets.

In addition, ALEA’s Aviation Unit will partner with Gulf Shores and Orange Beach for the second annual Summer Rescue Swimmer Detail, providing an aircraft and pilot to fly and deploy rescue swimmers from both city’s beach fire departments. The aircraft will enable rescue personnel to assist distressed swimmers and will also be used to conduct beach safety flights where lifeguards are not available.

“This partnership and detail were a huge success last year and provided a valuable service to many citizens and visitors,” said Protective Services Division Chief Stephen Tidwell. “We are proud to partner with local agencies once more to provide an additional layer of security which hopefully adds to the overall public safety for those visiting Alabama’s beaches.”