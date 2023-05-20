Lovell named GM of Greenville Newspapers, Boone Publications Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

David Lovell has been named General Manager of Greenville Newspapers, LLC [GNL], publishers of The Greenville Advocate, The Luverne Journal, The Lowndes Signal, and their affiliated websites and special publications. Additionally, Lovell has been named General Manager of Boone Publications, Inc. [BPI], which publishes The Demopolis Times and its affiliated website, and will also be supervising advertising sales for The Selma Times-Journal, working with longtime advertising sales team members Tina Yelverton and Bill Tomey. The Selma Times-Journal, GNL and BPI are affiliates of Boone Newsmedia, Inc., which owns and operates 84 community newspapers in 12 states.

“David has earned this opportunity through his consistent and excellent work, first at The Selma Times-Journal as an advertising salesperson, and then as advertising manager of our Greenville and Demopolis group of newspapers,” said BNI regional publisher Dennis Palmer. “David is a consummate professional who represents us well in the communities we serve, and always seeks to do things right for our customers and those we interact with.”

Lovell joined The Selma Times-Journal in 2011 as an advertising sales representative, before being named advertising manager in Greenville in 2020. He is married to Mallory Chance Lovell, and they have two children, Chance and Reed. The family resides in Fostoria, in Lowndes County.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to continue growing with BNI and its affiliates. I look forward to working in this new capacity and serving our communities,” Lovell said.