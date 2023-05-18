Lowndes County Sheriff’s apprehend “dangerous individual” Published 11:11 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person Sheriff Chris West describes as “a very dangerous individual” Thursday morning.

Investigator Charlie McKinnon, Jr., said he obtained a warrant on Wednesday for the arrest of Dominique James, 26. James, a black male hailing from Montgomery, was arrested Thursday morning on charges of robbery in the first degree and assault in the first degree.

“We had felony warrants from Autauga and Elmore County that were extradited statewide and nationally,” McKinnon said. “Plus, I obtained a warrant yesterday and we had Class A felonies, robbery and assault charges, both in the first degree. So, he is a very dangerous person.”

McKinnon and Investigator Toriano Neely led the investigation and arrested James in Burkeville off Alabama Highway 21 near Jean Lane. According to McKinnon, James was apprehended at the residence of a Lowndes County man he had robbed and assaulted.

James’s arrest came after deep investigation work and surveillance with help from community members who cooperated with the effort by supplying information.

“We want to say thanks to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s [officers] involved in the arrest,” McKinnon said. “Through deep investigation work and a lot of surveillance. It was just good old fashioned police work.”

James was transported to the Lowndes County Jail in Hayneville, where he is held without bond. Under Alabama’s Aniah’s Law, James is denied bond for alleged commission of a violent felony. According to the law’s mandate, McKinnon said he will go before District Judge Adrian Johnson within 72 hours for bond consideration.

“Based on our charges and the warrants already in place he will go for hearing before Judge Johnson because of the seriousness of the charges,” McKinnon said.

Several other agencies place a hold on James, who will face Lowndes County charges before answering charges in other counties.

McKinnon said the agency cannot yet release the victim’s name. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.