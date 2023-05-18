James denied bond on robbery, assault charges Published 1:32 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person Sheriff Chris West describes as “a very dangerous individual” Thursday morning. Dominique James, 26, was arrested, booked into the Lowndes County Jail in Hayneville, and denied bond after a hearing Thursday afternoon.

Investigator Charlie McKinnon, Jr., said he obtained a warrant on Wednesday for the arrest of James, a black male hailing from Montgomery. James was taken into custody Thursday morning on charges of robbery in the first degree and assault in the first degree.

“We had felony warrants from Autauga and Elmore County that were extradited statewide and nationally,” McKinnon said. “Plus, I obtained a warrant yesterday and we had Class A felonies, robbery and assault charges, both in the first degree. So, he is a very dangerous person.”

McKinnon and Investigator Toriano Neely led the investigation and arrested James in Burkeville off Alabama Highway 21 near Jean Lane. According to McKinnon, James was apprehended at the residence of a Lowndes County man he had robbed and assaulted.

James was transported to the jail and held without bond. Under Alabama’s Aniah’s Law, James was denied bond for alleged commission of a violent felony. According to the law’s mandate, McKinnon said he appeared before District Judge Adrian Johnson Thursday afternoon and was officially denied bond.

“Based on our charges and the warrants already in place he went for a bond hearing before Judge Johnson because of the seriousness of the charges,” McKinnon said. “James was denied bond today.”

James’s arrest came after deep investigation work and surveillance with help from community members who cooperated with the effort by supplying information.

“We want to say thanks to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s [officers] involved in the arrest,” McKinnon said. “Through deep investigation work and a lot of surveillance. It was just good old fashioned police work.”

Several other agencies place a hold on James, who will face Lowndes County charges before answering charges in other counties.

McKinnon said the agency cannot yet release the victim’s name. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.