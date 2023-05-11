The Moore You Know Column: Woke, weaponized, wasteful Published 2:29 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Barry Moore

Congressman, Second Congressional District

Providing someone more credit when they have not been responsible with their existing credit doesn’t fix anything. So why do Democrats want to do this with our government? The Republican Limit, Save, Grow Act will save $4.8 trillion of taxpayer dollars, avoid government default, limit woke, weaponized and wasteful spending, and fire Biden’s army of 87,000 IRS agents.

President Biden and the Democrats have maxed out our nation’s credit card under the guise of battling the COVID-19 emergency, and they claim there isn’t a cent to spare. But most of these taxpayer dollars weren’t used to protect anyone — they were spent on a wasteful, radical agenda.

Democrats sent $783 million in COVID-19 checks to federal prisoners. Additionally, this funding provided $2.7 million to a non-profit in Rhode Island that gives Critical Race Theory training to teachers. Democrats also gave away $15 million in “COVID funding” for a sports complex for the 2023 World Cup.

Rather than helping folks back home, Congressional Democrats funded eight grants totaling $21.7 million through USAID, to the Soros-backed Tides Center for “civil society innovation initiatives.” They also provided $5 million for walking trails dedicated to the history of moonshine, and the list goes on and on. Our plan reclaims wasteful spending like this and puts it back toward our debt.

And instead of coming to the negotiating table, the President has been spreading lies about our legislation. The Limit, Save, Grow Act does not cut any veterans’ benefits. It does not change Social Security or end the Meals on Wheels program.

This legislation simply returns spending to last year’s levels. Republicans want to begin eliminating our $31 trillion national debt now so we can continue to care for our veterans and seniors in the years to come. We sent President Biden our plan – it’s time for him to come to the table.

In 1775, the United States formed an Army to fight for our independence from Britain. Since then, the U.S. military has become the largest employer in the world. May is Military Appreciation Month, and it is an honor to represent so many who serve. Thank you for your dedicated work to ensure the safety of our nation. Please do not hesitate to contact my office if there is ever anything I can do to help you.

If you need help from my office with the VA, IRS, or another federal agency, or if we can help you with a government service like processing a passport request, I hope you will reach out to us. We’ve resolved over 2,800 cases since I took office in 2021. Visit one of my offices in Wetumpka, Dothan, Andalusia, Troy, or Washington, call us at 334-478- 6330, or visit barrymoore.house.gov to learn how we can help.