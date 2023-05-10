Tigers take AHSAA track runner-up Published 4:51 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Calhoun School Running Tigers Track Team finished its season on a high note, advancing the the Alabama High School Athletic Association state competition where the Girls 4×100 team earned Second Place and State Runner-Up. Student athletes also earned recognition, placing as follows: Layla Gary took Eight Place in the 800 meter run, Layla Oliphant won Ninth Place in the 100 meter hurdles, Keonte Abrams achieved Fourth Place in the 800 meter run, Adrian Moorer placed eighth in the 110 hurdles, and Tyler Robertson won Sixth Place in the high jump. The 4×400 boys team placed fourth and the 4×800 boys team earned fifth place.