Beulah Primitive Baptist Church holds popular May Day event Published 8:23 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

1 of 1

Hundreds of Lowndes County residents gathered at a Beulah Primitive on May 5 celebrating senior Americans. Church Pastor, Tom Gardner, said that event organizer Theresa Douglas does an excellent job organizing the annual event. This year, 260 senior citizens, church members, and vendors attended.

Douglas, said the annual event has one major objective, “Getting seniors out of the house,” she said.

Douglas said she enjoys planning May Day because it gives her and the church congregation a chance to show appreciation to older residents.

“They marched for our freedom, and they paved the road for everything that we have today. I just think they all deserve recognition and a time for us to all say ‘thank-you’” she said. Douglas said the day was full of fun games, meeting friends, and reminiscing about the past.

Douglas smiled and said, “We are playing music that they enjoy. They are getting fresh fruits and vegetables to take home. We have a great meal for them. They are just having a good time.”

Douglas said that last year’s celebration was smaller coming off the onset of COVID two years ago. “This year, we thought we could put everything back like it had been prior to COVID,” Douglas said. “Our event is held during the month that we celebrate Older Americans Month”, she added.

On its website, the Whitehouse released a written statement that May 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of Older Americans Month. President Joe Biden is quoted as stating, “Older Americans are the pillars of our community, and we owe it to them to value their wisdom, celebrate their contribution, and champion their well-being. To older Americans across the Nation, we will always support you.”

The event was held inside the fellowship hall at the rear of the church’s property, behind the sanctuary and cemetery of the historic Beulah Primitive Baptist Church located off Highway 37 in Lowndes County.

Representatives from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, the Alabama Wellness Coalition, and the South Central Alabama Development Commission (SCADC) shared information with participants.

Mary Wedgeworth is the Alabama Cares Coordinator with the SCADC. She said she has attended each May Day celebration since 2007.

“Our goal is to educate seniors about the services available through the Area Agency on Aging. We want to encourage them to come out and take advantage of some of the services,” Wedgeworth said.

SCADC provides services including helping senior citizens with home and community-based services for older adults, caregivers and persons with disabilities. Wedgeworth said SCADC also helps senior citizens navigate health care options.

“We have specialists who can talk with them to find out what their needs are. Once they find out what the needs are, then our specialists can help them find the best resources for them,” she stated. Anyone seeking assistance regarding services provided by the SCADC should call (334) 244-5463.