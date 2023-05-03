Lowndes Academy chooses life, love Published 2:40 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

1 of 4

Lowndes Academy hosted a student assembly on Tuesday for the Love Like Lexi Project, an initiative designed to help students win the battle over suicide to choose life, to choose love, and to choose to lead. After the assembly students signed a banner to acknowledge they accepted the challenge issued by project founder and author Andrea Mills who developed the program to help teens battling thoughts of suicide after her daughter, Lexi Webb took her own life in 2019. For more information visit www.lovelikelexi.com.