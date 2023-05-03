Calhoun Tigers take track wins in sectionals Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The Calhoun School Tigers track team competed in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A Section 1 Sectionals on April 29, taking home wins in several categories.

Girls 4×100 1st Place State Qualifier;

Girls Long Jump 3rd Place Jada Tucker State Qualifier;

Girls 4×400 1st Place;

Girls 4×800 3rd Place;

Girls 800 meter 2nd Place Layla Gary State Qualifier;

Girls 400 meter 2nd Place Layla Gary State Qualifier;

Girls 2oo meter 3rd place Zaniyah Fleeton State Qualifier;

Girls 100 meter 4th place Zaniyah Fleeton State Qualifier;

Girls 100 meter 5th place Jada Tucker State Qualifier;

Girls 100 Hurdles 4th Place Layla Oliphant State Qualifier;

Boys 4×400 2nd Place State Qualifier;

Boys 4×800 1st Place State Qualifier;

Boys 100 4th Place Jeremy Hardy State Qualifier;

Boys 800 2nd Place Keonte Abrams State Qualifier;

Boys 1600 2nd Place Traevun Scott State Qualifier;

Boys 110 Hurdles 3rd Place Adrain Moorer State Qualifier;

Boys High Jump 3rd Place Tyler Robertson State Qualifier; and

Boys Long Jump 4th Place Jeremy Hardy State Qualifier.

The following students will advance to the AHSAA Class 1A State Finals in Cullman on May 4-6: