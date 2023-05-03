Calhoun Tigers take track wins in sectionals
Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023
The Calhoun School Tigers track team competed in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A Section 1 Sectionals on April 29, taking home wins in several categories.
- Girls 4×100 1st Place State Qualifier;
- Girls Long Jump 3rd Place Jada Tucker State Qualifier;
- Girls 4×400 1st Place;
- Girls 4×800 3rd Place;
- Girls 800 meter 2nd Place Layla Gary State Qualifier;
- Girls 400 meter 2nd Place Layla Gary State Qualifier;
- Girls 2oo meter 3rd place Zaniyah Fleeton State Qualifier;
- Girls 100 meter 4th place Zaniyah Fleeton State Qualifier;
- Girls 100 meter 5th place Jada Tucker State Qualifier;
- Girls 100 Hurdles 4th Place Layla Oliphant State Qualifier;
- Boys 4×400 2nd Place State Qualifier;
- Boys 4×800 1st Place State Qualifier;
- Boys 100 4th Place Jeremy Hardy State Qualifier;
- Boys 800 2nd Place Keonte Abrams State Qualifier;
- Boys 1600 2nd Place Traevun Scott State Qualifier;
- Boys 110 Hurdles 3rd Place Adrain Moorer State Qualifier;
- Boys High Jump 3rd Place Tyler Robertson State Qualifier; and
- Boys Long Jump 4th Place Jeremy Hardy State Qualifier.
The following students will advance to the AHSAA Class 1A State Finals in Cullman on May 4-6:
- Zaniaya Fleeton (100,200,4×100);
- Jada Tucker (100, 4×100, Long Jump);
- Layla Gary (400,800, 4×100);
- Layla Oliphant (100 Hurdles);
- ChanKeira McPherson (4×100);
- Jeremy Hardy (100, 4×400, Long Jump);
- Keonte Abrams (800, 4×400,4×800);
- Traevun Scott (1600, 4×400,4×800);
- Adrian Moorer (110 Hurdles, 4×400,4×800);
- Deonta Smith (4×800);
- Tyler Robertson (High Jump); and
- Hezekiah Manora (Triple Jump).