Calhoun Tigers take track wins in sectionals

Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

By Lanell Downs Smith

The Calhoun School Tigers track team competed in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A Section 1 Sectionals on April 29, taking home wins in several categories. 

  • Girls 4×100 1st Place State Qualifier;
  • Girls Long Jump 3rd Place Jada Tucker State Qualifier; 
  • Girls 4×400 1st Place;
  • Girls 4×800 3rd Place;
  • Girls 800 meter 2nd Place Layla Gary State Qualifier; 
  • Girls 400 meter 2nd Place Layla Gary State Qualifier; 
  • Girls 2oo meter 3rd place Zaniyah Fleeton State Qualifier; 
  • Girls 100 meter 4th place Zaniyah Fleeton State Qualifier; 
  • Girls 100 meter 5th place Jada Tucker State Qualifier; 
  • Girls 100 Hurdles 4th Place Layla Oliphant State Qualifier; 
  • Boys 4×400 2nd Place State Qualifier; 
  • Boys 4×800 1st Place State Qualifier; 
  • Boys 100 4th Place Jeremy Hardy State Qualifier; 
  • Boys 800 2nd Place Keonte Abrams State Qualifier; 
  • Boys 1600 2nd Place Traevun Scott State Qualifier;
  • Boys 110 Hurdles 3rd Place Adrain Moorer State Qualifier; 
  • Boys High Jump 3rd Place Tyler Robertson State Qualifier; and 
  • Boys Long Jump 4th Place Jeremy Hardy State Qualifier. 

The following students will advance to the AHSAA Class 1A State Finals in Cullman on May 4-6:

  • Zaniaya Fleeton (100,200,4×100);
  • Jada Tucker (100, 4×100, Long Jump);
  • Layla Gary (400,800, 4×100);
  • Layla Oliphant (100 Hurdles);
  • ChanKeira McPherson (4×100);
  • Jeremy Hardy (100, 4×400, Long Jump);
  • Keonte Abrams (800, 4×400,4×800);
  • Traevun Scott (1600, 4×400,4×800);
  • Adrian Moorer (110 Hurdles, 4×400,4×800);
  • Deonta Smith (4×800);
  • Tyler Robertson (High Jump); and
  • Hezekiah Manora (Triple Jump).

More Sports

Sellers among honorees of Lowndes County schools.

Lowndes Academy Track Team Placed 6th at State Meet

Calhoun Senior Awarded Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Scholarship

Calhoun Tigers track team place in Tuskegee Relays

Print Article

  • Calendar of events