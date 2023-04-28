Commission accepts engineer’s resignation Published 1:59 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

After 18 years as Lowndes County Engineer, David Butts submitted a letter to the County Commission during its April 25 meeting, announcing his resignation effective May 29.

“I would like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude for providing me the opportunity to serve as your County Engineer for the last 18 years,” Butts wrote. “I will always cherish the relationships, time, and experience I had from the commissioners and elected officials and employees. I am truly thankful for the experience of being a part of Lowndes County.”

Commissions expressed their appreciation for Butts work during his tenure and urged him to consider remaining with the county.

“Mr. Butts I’m not accepting the letter,” Commission Chairman Charlie King Jr. said jokingly.

“[The decision] was hard enough as it is,” Butts replied. “So, don’t make it harder.”

Commissioner Dickson Farrior asked if Butts had received a better offer and Butts confirmed that he had.

“If we met your offer, would you stay?” Farrior asked.

Butts told commissioners he had considered the transition for quite some time and had already accepted a position as Dallas County Engineer. After considering Farrior’s request, Butts affirmed he would move forward to a new position after May 29.

Commission Joseph Barganier suggested the county begin advertising the open position for Butts’ replacement and the commission agreed to table the discussion to the next meeting.

In other business, the commission:

Discussed options to repair the cattle gate on Mushat Road;

Accepted the resignation of Jacqueline Barlow from the Lowndes County Unincorporated Wastewater Project (LCUWP) board;

Appointed Willie E. Dixon to the LCUWP board;

Approved a West Alabama Public Transportation (WAPT) letter of support;

Appropriated $50,000 of Coronavirus funds to the Organized Community Action Program (OCAP) of Troy for use within Lowndes County;

Tabled a funding request for further information from the Lowndes County Juvenile Court;

Discussed unfinished repairs to Pierce Road.

Commissioners voted to enter an executive session to discuss good name and character. After the discussion, the meeting resumed. No action or decision was made during the session.

The next county commission meeting will be on May 10 at 10 a.m. at the Charles Smith Annex Building inside the Lowndes County Commission Chambers.