Mosses hosts Health and Wellness Fair Published 3:46 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

The Town of Mosses invites residents of all ages to come out Saturday and enjoy a Health and Wellness Fair at the Mosses Town Hall.

Sponsored by the Alabama Black Mayors conference, the fair is aimed at providing information about available health and wellness services.

Mosses Mayor Harold Bell said organizers planned the event to help residents gain education on health-related issues.

“As mayor of the Town of Mosses, I wanted to make certain people have what they need to focus on keeping their health in good order,” Bell said.

Guests can expect food, fun, give-a-ways, and more at the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1 Mosses Park Circle.

Various local agencies, like Hope Inspired Ministries, will be on hand to talk with guests and offer information about their services.

The fair is made possible by a grant from Advancing Health Literacy in Tuskegee.

“Municipalities that received the grant were given the opportunity to do a health and wellness fair,” said event coordinator Keisha Lee with Premier Event Planning and Services.

“It’s important because we want to make sure we are making every effort to educate citizens about health and wellness,” Lee said.

Bells said the event will help residents of all ages, but especially the area’s senior citizens to maintain their health.

“We want people, especially the older people, to take care of themselves with the help of this community,” Bell said.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Town Hall at (334) 563-9141.